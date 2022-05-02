Korea Investment CORP Has $18.98 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 280,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $18,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2,866.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,779,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,225,000 after buying an additional 1,719,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 137.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,165,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,336,000 after buying an additional 1,253,188 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $78,652,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,211,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,835,000 after buying an additional 739,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,992,000 after buying an additional 642,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

XEL traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.05. 122,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,367,561. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.33 and its 200 day moving average is $68.23. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.05.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

