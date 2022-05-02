Korea Investment CORP Has $29.83 Million Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,483 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $29,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SCEP Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at $11,660,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 262.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $43.18. 187,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,733,602. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.59. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $143.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

