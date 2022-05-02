Korea Investment CORP Has $61.43 Million Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,941 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.56% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $61,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.28. 8,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,949. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.20. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $82.61 and a twelve month high of $179.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.21.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.76 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 15.92%. Analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.46.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

