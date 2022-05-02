Korea Investment CORP Has $81.71 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,247 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $81,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $278.93. 2,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,973. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.00 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.08.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

