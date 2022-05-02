Korea Investment CORP Has $89.18 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545,092 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 17,158 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of American Express worth $89,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Express by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after buying an additional 622,891 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth about $1,940,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in American Express by 41.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in American Express by 5.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,560 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth about $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.66. 62,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,184,437. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $149.89 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,529 shares of company stock worth $84,276,353 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.47.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

