Korea Investment CORP Increases Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.20% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $69,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,327 shares of company stock valued at $7,208,329 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ARE stock traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.88%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

