Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $26,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 986,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,366,000 after acquiring an additional 290,588 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 346,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BMO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.71.

NYSE BMO traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.98. 39,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,867. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.39 and its 200-day moving average is $112.71. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $93.19 and a 1 year high of $122.77. The company has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 40.44%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

