Korea Investment CORP Purchases 76,900 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.19% of Robert Half International worth $23,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 58.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after acquiring an additional 82,806 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 190.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.76. 11,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,723. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.46 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.48.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RHI. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. CL King boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

