Korea Investment CORP Sells 26,415 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,415 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $109,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,564,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.93.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $3.91 on Monday, reaching $274.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,207. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.94 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.75%.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

