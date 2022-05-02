Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Krispy Kreme Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages and treats and packaged sweets. The company operating segments include Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain. Krispy Kreme Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.65.

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at $13.28 on Thursday. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $14.77.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $132,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNUT. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $42,673,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $37,798,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $30,629,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth about $30,529,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $17,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile (Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Krispy Kreme (DNUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.