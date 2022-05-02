Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Short Interest Update

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the March 31st total of 38,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:KBNT traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,530. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.64. Kubient has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $6.99.

Get Kubient alerts:

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter. Kubient had a negative return on equity of 34.47% and a negative net margin of 375.79%.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Kubient from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kubient in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Kubient in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Kubient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kubient by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Kubient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Kubient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.