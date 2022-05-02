Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $460.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KLIC opened at $46.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.25. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $75.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.69.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.20.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,686,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $586,405,000 after buying an additional 69,606 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,042 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,051,000 after purchasing an additional 38,145 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 129,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after acquiring an additional 59,550 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

