Kusama Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for about $134.11 or 0.00346349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $95.01 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00040181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,840.81 or 0.07336749 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000184 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00043283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.