Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Cut to C$42.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$43.50 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Eight Capital lowered Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$42.00.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$34.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$41.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.38. The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.86. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of C$33.33 and a one year high of C$51.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.44. The company had revenue of C$60.10 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.5599999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is 101.11%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (Get Rating)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.