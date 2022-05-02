Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:LAAA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:LAAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I by 245.4% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 410,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 291,400 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,637,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

LAAA stock remained flat at $$9.91 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,419. Lakeshore Acquisition I has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.90.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

