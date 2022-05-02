Lannett (LCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Lannett to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $86.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Lannett had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lannett to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LCI stock opened at $0.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78. Lannett has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $5.82.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 99,500 shares of company stock valued at $84,420 over the last three months. 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCI. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Lannett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Lannett during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Lannett during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

