LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 123,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.49% of LAVA Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LAVA Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LVTX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.07. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,272. The firm has a market cap of $103.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.39. LAVA Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $16.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LAVA Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd.

About LAVA Therapeutics (Get Rating)

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LAVA Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAVA Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.