Lendingblock One Day Trading Volume Hits $15,217.00 (LND)

Lendingblock (LND) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Lendingblock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. Lendingblock has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $15,217.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00100564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00028372 BTC.

About Lendingblock

LND is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,500,347 coins. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Lendingblock Coin Trading

