Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Hits New 1-Year Low at $212.19

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $212.19 and last traded at $212.28, with a volume of 3085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $213.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LII shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lennox International from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.10.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.14 and a 200-day moving average of $286.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.29. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 153.38% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total transaction of $2,499,860.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total value of $536,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,574. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LII. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 535,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,151,000 after buying an additional 35,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,681,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 52.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after acquiring an additional 96,641 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,763,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,124,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

