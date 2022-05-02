Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Acquires 491,690 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,848,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 491,690 shares during the period. Rogers Communications comprises 2.6% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $183,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCI. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RCI traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.29. 371,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,622. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $64.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.71.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.71%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

