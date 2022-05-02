Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,970,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,649,535 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy accounts for approximately 3.2% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.62% of Suncor Energy worth $224,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SU. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SU traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,928,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,315,334. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average is $28.26. The company has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.54. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $37.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.3311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.91%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SU. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

About Suncor Energy (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.