Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,235,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,091 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial comprises approximately 2.6% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.55% of Sun Life Financial worth $180,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 230,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 150,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 130,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.95.

Shares of NYSE SLF traded down $1.18 on Monday, reaching $49.40. 974,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,759. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.69 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.04. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

