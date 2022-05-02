Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $28.64 Million Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 664,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $28,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

SPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Spirit AeroSystems stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.81. 1,314,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 68.59%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.77%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.