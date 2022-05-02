Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $301.14 Million Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,247,731 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up approximately 4.3% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $301,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.44. 1,751,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,890. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.59. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $59.05 and a 52 week high of $74.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.7884 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.66.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

