Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $44.96 Million Stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,985,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,863,625 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 1.46% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL worth $44,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 72,037 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,687,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after buying an additional 429,017 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELP traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $8.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s previous dividend of $0.07. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

