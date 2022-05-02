Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $56.15 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,365 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $56,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS traded down $11.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.58. 5,025,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,346,850. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $175.22 and a one year high of $233.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.21 and its 200 day moving average is $207.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $155.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.63%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.00.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

