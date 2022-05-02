Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $71.45 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,075 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.21% of State Street worth $71,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the third quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in State Street by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in State Street by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Argus upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.29.

STT stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,688,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,542. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $104.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.45 and a 200-day moving average of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

State Street Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.