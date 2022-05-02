Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $9.28 Million Stock Position in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 3.96% of Profound Medical worth $9,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PROF. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Profound Medical by 20.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Profound Medical by 20.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in Profound Medical by 20.7% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after acquiring an additional 165,691 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Profound Medical by 14.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,000,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,604,000 after acquiring an additional 125,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Profound Medical by 16.8% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Profound Medical from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $22.00 target price on Profound Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.62. 34,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,840. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83. Profound Medical Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $20.72.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 446.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

