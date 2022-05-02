Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Invests $33.04 Million in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 285,150 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,043,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth $544,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in VMware by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,094 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in VMware by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,032 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cross Research cut their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.57.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.74. 820,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,809. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware Company Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.