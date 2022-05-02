Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,726,679 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 23,317 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.3% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $89,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 51,616 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $764,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,530,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $183,437,000 after buying an additional 27,422 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,147 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 116,425 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.23. 33,289,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,354,602. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.93.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

