Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 28,725 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 896,785 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 28,725 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Devon Energy worth $39,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5,012.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3,946.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.35. 11,240,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,856,451. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average is $50.34. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $65.45. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.92%.

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $529,614.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,251 shares of company stock worth $9,827,922 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

