Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 40,900 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873,515 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 40,900 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of ConocoPhillips worth $63,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.79.

COP stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.92. 6,980,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,746,005. The stock has a market cap of $124.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $107.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.62%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

