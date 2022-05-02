LianBio’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 2nd (NASDAQ:LIAN)

LianBio’s (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, May 2nd. LianBio had issued 20,312,500 shares in its public offering on November 1st. The total size of the offering was $325,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LianBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LianBio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.19.

Shares of NASDAQ LIAN opened at $3.83 on Monday. LianBio has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.23.

LianBio ( NASDAQ:LIAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.44. On average, analysts expect that LianBio will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIAN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Lianbio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor IO combinations; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric and other cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative and Crohn's disease; NH-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

