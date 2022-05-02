Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.38

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.38 and last traded at $23.49, with a volume of 113071 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBTYK. StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 127.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 122,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 25,080 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 366,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

