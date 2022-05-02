Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.02

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 51329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 32,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 90,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

