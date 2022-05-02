Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.02

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 51329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 32,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 90,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK)
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
