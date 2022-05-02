Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,216 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 58,485 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 211.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 47,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LBRT. Barclays boosted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.91.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $83,800,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,275,673 shares of company stock valued at $84,446,997. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $16.24. 18,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.89. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $792.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

