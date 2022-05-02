Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) Short Interest Update

Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS LFER remained flat at $$0.03 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,012. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. Life On Earth has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.25.
Life On Earth Company Profile (Get Rating)
