Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) Short Interest Update

Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LFER remained flat at $$0.03 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,012. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. Life On Earth has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.25.

Life On Earth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life On Earth, Inc operates as a cloud enterprise software developer/provider. The company's products are designed to help organizations innovate and modernize legacy systems while minimizing cost and risk of business disruptions and ensure regulatory compliance. It focuses on technologies that include Internet-of-Things (IoT), security, enterprise legacy software modernization, personal data and privacy compliance, enterprise software maintenance, and governance, as well as lite blockchain technology.

