Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,768 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $43,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 202,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,491,000 after purchasing an additional 21,753 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,410,000. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in Life Storage by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 13,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Life Storage by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 59,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.28. 3,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,861. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.77 and a 12-month high of $154.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.58%.

In other Life Storage news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

LSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

