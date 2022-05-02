Lincluden Management Ltd. Acquires 10,925 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the quarter. FirstService makes up 1.2% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $12,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at about $641,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSV shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of FirstService from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.33. 5,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.52. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $121.51 and a 1-year high of $202.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. FirstService had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.2025 dividend. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

