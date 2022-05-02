Lincluden Management Ltd. Buys 2,937 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded down $15.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $237.08. The stock had a trading volume of 106,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,871. The stock has a market cap of $108.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. American Tower’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 96.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.29.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

