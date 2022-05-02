Lincluden Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Lincluden Management Ltd. reduced its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,984 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 12.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in SAP by 10.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SAP from €135.00 ($145.16) to €115.00 ($123.66) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.44.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.38. 60,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,544. The company has a market cap of $125.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.11. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $98.90 and a 52 week high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

SAP Profile (Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.