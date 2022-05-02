Lincluden Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Lincluden Management Ltd. cut its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. GlaxoSmithKline comprises about 0.8% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $8,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4,645.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,457,267 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,102,000 after buying an additional 3,384,408 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,412.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,948,000 after buying an additional 3,262,100 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,726,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,345 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 881,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,671,000 after purchasing an additional 476,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. DZ Bank lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($22.62) to GBX 1,800 ($22.94) in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,248.67.

Shares of GSK stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.72. 387,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,942,715. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average of $43.29. The firm has a market cap of $113.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 85.92%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

