Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $38.09 Million Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,255,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 150,728 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline accounts for 3.5% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Pembina Pipeline worth $38,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,648,000 after purchasing an additional 518,045 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 574.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 42,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 36,478 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 26,725 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBA. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of PBA stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.60. The stock had a trading volume of 65,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,423. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.68. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $41.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.168 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 128.03%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

