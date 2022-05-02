Lincluden Management Ltd. Raises Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,570 shares during the period. BCE comprises approximately 5.1% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of BCE worth $55,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of BCE by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of BCE by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

NYSE BCE traded down $1.80 on Monday, hitting $52.94. 243,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.46. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 120.08%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

