Lincluden Management Ltd. Raises Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2022

Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,570 shares during the period. BCE comprises approximately 5.1% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of BCE worth $55,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of BCE by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of BCE by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

NYSE BCE traded down $1.80 on Monday, hitting $52.94. 243,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.46. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 120.08%.

BCE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BCE (NYSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.