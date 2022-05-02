Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 305 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lincluden Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,817,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,711,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,971,000 after buying an additional 367,215 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 42,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.57.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $4.82 on Monday, hitting $178.64. The company had a trading volume of 520,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,094,501. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $469.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 37.03%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

