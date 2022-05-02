Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) is Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 4.1% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $52,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Linde by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 387,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,224,000 after buying an additional 86,988 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,188,000 after buying an additional 39,383 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.47.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $4.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $307.41. The stock had a trading volume of 87,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $157.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $267.51 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.19.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. Linde’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

Linde Company Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.