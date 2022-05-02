LiquidApps (DAPP) Tops One Day Volume of $207.00

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $207.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000561 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00024395 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

