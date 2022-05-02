Liquity Market Capitalization Hits $110.74 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00004085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Liquity has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Liquity has a market cap of $110.74 million and $1.15 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00038515 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,788.64 or 0.07210992 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000178 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00039132 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,104,172 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

