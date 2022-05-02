Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $6,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYV traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.17. 2,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,419. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.64.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $211,869.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,098,771 shares of company stock valued at $123,832,278. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYV. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

