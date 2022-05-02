LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stake Lifted by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in LivePerson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 8.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 23,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 9,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $220,829.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $217,940.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,052 shares of company stock worth $818,525. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LPSN traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.94. 36,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,783. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.17.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.74 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. Equities analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPSN. Roth Capital cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JP Morgan Cazenove cut LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on LivePerson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

About LivePerson (Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.